4-star LB Joseph Phillips names his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top five schools for elite linebacker recruit Joseph Phillips.

Phillips’ top schools are Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Auburn is considered the favorite, per 247Sports, to land a commitment from the talented class of 2024 linebacker prospect.

Georgia is one of the top schools in the country at recruiting linebacker talent and should not be counted out. UGA inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann helped the Dawgs secure the nation’s best haul at the linebacker position in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs do an excellent job of developing linebackers and producing NFL draft picks.

Joseph Phillips is ranked as a four-star recruit. He plays high school football and basketball for Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee, Alabama. Phillips is ranked as the No. 197 recruit in the junior class. The four-star linebacker is considered the No. 17 edge in the country and the No. 14 recruit in Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker has scholarship offers from great college football programs like Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, Penn State, and Auburn.

The Booker T. Washington standout can dunk a basketball and has excellent athleticism. Joseph Phillips has great speed and is not afraid to make a big special teams play. The four-star prospect also plays receiver and tight end. He shows his basketball skills as a receiver and has some incredible jump ball catches in his highlights.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 12 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have a commitment from five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who is the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2024. So far, Georgia has the nation’s best class of 2024.

Joseph Phillips announced his top schools via Twitter:

