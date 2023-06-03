4-Star LB James Nesta includes Oklahoma in top 3

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the mix for 2024 four-star linebacker James Nesta. Nesta hails from Cornelius, N.C., and is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect who could fit the Sooners’ cheetah role to a tee.

On Friday, he narrowed down his list of prospective schools to Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Miami. The Sooners offered Nesta back in early May. According to 247Sports, the athletic linebacker took an official visit to Miami this weekend.

Nesta told On3’s Hayes Fawcett, “I’ve really started to like Oklahoma so much because of what Coach Roof, Coach Chav, and Coach V have shown what they can do for me as a player and a person in general.”

He ranks as the No. 377 player in the 247Sports composite and the 324 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking. Nesta is also a top 35 linebacker in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

An intriguing element to Nesta’s recruiting is also his desire to play baseball. He’s one of the best right handed pitching prospects in the country. His baseball recruitment will play a factor in his football recruitment as well.

Given Brent Venables’ track record of success on the defensive side of the ball, Oklahoma has to have a great shot in their pursuit of the athletic linebacker out of North Carolina.

