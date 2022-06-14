4-star LB Jamal Anderson commits to Clemson over MSU, other finalists

Michigan State has come up just short for a big-time linebacker prospect in the 2023 class.

Jamal Anderson of Hoschton, Ga. announced on Monday that he’ll continue his football career at Clemson. Anderson — who is a four-star linebacker — picked the Tigers over Michigan State, Utah and USC.

Anderson is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 173 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He is also listed as the No. 17 player from Georgia.

Anderson had been projected to choose Clemson so it’s not terribly surprising to see him end up as a Tiger. However, he had taken an official visit to Michigan State earlier this month so there was still hope he may pick Michigan State.

Read more on Anderson and his commitment by clicking on the tweet below:

BREAKING: Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek LB Jamal Anderson commits to #Clemson. Tigers up to No. 8 in the @247Sports Recruiting Rankings. “We all like to win & that's exactly what Clemson does year after year, and I’m exited to be a part of the culture.” Story: https://t.co/UQ5SNC9OZq pic.twitter.com/n99kjeDOTF — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 13, 2022

