4-star LB Elijah Melendez names top schools

Four-star linebacker recruit Elijah Melendez visited the University of Georgia in June 2023. Melendez, who is one of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, has named his top 10 schools.

Melendez’s top schools are Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Colorado, and LSU.

The talented linebacker has taken recent visits to Ohio State for the Ohio State-Penn State game and to Miami.

Elijah Melendez plays high school football for Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida. The four-star is a junior and is considered the No. 181 recruit in the country and the No. 21 linebacker. Melendez is the No. 27 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has received a lot of recruiting attention over the past couple months. The Osceola standout announced his top 10 schools via social media.

Melendez is a speedy linebacker, who is a big hitter and will continue adding to his frame. The four-star could be an early contributor on special teams wherever he plays college football. Coaches love players that are willing to help out on special teams.

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to recruit at an elite level. Georgia has the nation’s top class of 2024 and 2025 at the moment. The Bulldogs have commitments from three five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle and four five-star recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia’s most recent 2025 commitment is from star Cedar Grove running back Bo Walker.

