4-star LB Elijah Melendez visits UGA

Four-star linebacker recruit Elijah Melendez is visiting the University of Georgia. Melendez is one of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Who is Elijah Melendez?

Elijah Melendez plays high school football for Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida. He is a rising junior and is considered the No. 254 recruit in the country and the No. 29 player at his position. Melendez is the No. 37 player in Florida, per 247Sports.

The four-star recruit has visited UCF, Kentucky, and Tennessee in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has received a lot of recruiting attention over the past couple months. The Osceola star’s recent scholarship offers include Pittsburgh, LSU, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Melendez is a speedy linebacker. He is a big hitter and will continue adding to his frame. The four-star could be an early contributor on special teams wherever he plays college football.

Jaylen Hayward of Rockledge shakes the tackle of Osceola tackler Elijah Melendez doing their game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to recruit at an elite level. Georgia has the nation’s top class of 2024 and 2025 at the moment. The Bulldogs have commitments from four five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle. Georgia’s most recent 2025 commitment is from defensive back Tae Harris.

The four-star linebacker announced his plans to visit Georgia via social media:

