4-star LB Elijah Groves commits to N.C. State football day after decommitting from Kentucky

One day after decommitting from Kentucky, East Robertson linebacker Elijah Groves has committed to play football at N.C. State, according to an announcement he made Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Groves committed to Kentucky in July and also had offers from Purdue, Memphis, Virginia Tech, UAB and Middle Tennessee State among others. He is the seventh-ranked high school football prospect in Tennessee and the 25th-ranked linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

East Robertson (13-2) advanced to the program's first state football championship game, losing to Riverside, 13-7. He had 19 yards receiving on a pair of catches along with four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Groves finished with 30 catches for 506 yards with six TDs. On defense, he had 76 tackles with 15 for loss and four interceptions.

Groves could sign with the Wolfpack as early as Dec. 20 or wait until National Signing Day in February. He told The Tennessean after last week's championship game he would finish the academic year at East Robertson and play out his final high school basketball season.

Groves was in attendance at Nissan Stadium Tuesday as his brother, Isaiah Groves, was named the Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football winner. Elijah's cousin, Taylor Groves, is a defensive back at Ole Miss and Isaiah Groves, a East Robertson junior, also holds offers from NC State, Kentucky, UAB, Missouri and Charlotte.

