4-star LB Elijah Barnes to visit with LSU this weekend

The Tigers continue to push for top prospects in the 2025 class, and they’ll be hosting one of its top linebackers for a visit this weekend.

Four-star Skyline (Dallas) linebacker Elijah Barnes recently included LSU in his final 10 schools, and he’ll be on campus in Baton Rouge to check things out as the Tigers prepare to begin spring ball.

Barnes is a top-100 prospect according to 247Sports and ranks as a top-15 linebacker in the class. He holds no Crystal Ball projections at the moment, but the in-state Texas Longhorns are currently a heavy favorite to land his services according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Elite 2025 4-star LB Elijah Barnes tells me he’s locked in the following visits: LSU (3/9)

Ohio State (3/23)

Alabama (3/30)

Texas (4/6)

Texas A&M (4/13)

Oregon (4/20)

Nebraska (4/26-28) *** official visit@ElijahBobarnes1 @SKYLINEfb — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 3, 2024

The Tigers will hope this weekend trip is able to sway him away from the Longhorns and some of his other suitors as they look to build on what could be the best class in the nation.

