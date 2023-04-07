4-star LB Edwin Spillman names top six schools

Four-star linebacker recruit Edwin Spillman has named his top six schools entering a critical stage in his recruitment. Spillman, a member of the class of 2024, is one of the best recruits in Tennessee.

The four-star prospect plays high school football for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Spillman is ranked as the No. 245 recruit in the class of 2024. Spillman is considered the No. 22 linebacker and the third-ranked player in Tennessee.

Who are Edwin Spillman’s top six schools?

Top school: UAB Blazers

The UAB Blazers typically don’t end up on a list of top schools for highly rated recruits. If the Blazers manage to land a commitment from Spillman, then he would be their highest-ranked recruit of all-time, per 247Sports.

Top school: FSU Seminoles

Florida State is coming off an outstanding 2022 college football season. Are the Seminoles back to being a national power? Florida State needs to land recruits line Edwin Spillman in order to have the talent to compete against the elite teams of college football.

Top school: Ohio State Buckeyes

Edwin Spillman is set to take an official visit to Ohio State on June 9. The four-star linebacker recruit has over 20 scholarship offers, but he has already visited the Buckeyes a few times.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has been an ace at recruiting top linebacker talent. Schumann and Georgia recently hosted Edwin Spillman on March 27.

Top school: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma is entering a critical year under head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners finished with the No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, but have only one commitment in the class of 2024.

Top school: Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers are the favorite, per 247Sports, to land a commitment from Spillman. The four-star linebacker has taken numerous previous visits to Knoxville. Spillman has an official visit to Tennessee locked in for June 16.

Spillman's top schools announcement

The four-star linebacker announced his top schools via Twitter:

I would like to thank God and also thank all the coaches that have been recruiting me throughout these past years. I have taken time and consideration in my recruitment and narrowed it down to 6 schools. These are my TOP 6! @Hayesfawcett3 @LAmustangFB pic.twitter.com/kEQ7eJBr9e — Edwin Spillman 🇸🇱 (@ESpillman13) April 6, 2023

