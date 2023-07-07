4-star LB Dylan Williams commits to Oregon over MSU, UCLA, other finalists

A lot can change in 24 hours — that was evident in the recruitment of four-star linebacker Dylan Williams.

Williams officially announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday afternoon, picking the Ducks over Michigan State, UCLA, Miami (FL) and Washington. There was some smoke around Williams intending to commit to Michigan State on Thursday, however, things shifted back in the favor of the Ducks late in the day and that’s ultimately who he picked.

BREAKING: Long Beach Poly (Calif.) LB Dylan Williams has committed to #Oregon and breaks down why he chose the #Ducks https://t.co/JDd9gQE3gw pic.twitter.com/BoF4PdDFQo — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) July 7, 2023

Williams ranks as the No. 17 linebacker and No. 181 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He hails from Long Beach, Calif. and ranks as the No. 17 player from California.

The recruiting whirlwind behind Williams was something that will bother Michigan State fans but shouldn’t be terribly surprising since he was originally reported to be leaning towards Oregon. However, it’s still disappointing to see the Spartans finish in second place for a big-time prospect from out west.

