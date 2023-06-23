4-star LB Dylan Williams projected to pick Oregon over MSU, UCLA, others

It appears Michigan State is going to come up short in the race for a big-time west coast linebacker in the 2024 class.

Oregon has emerged as the favorite to beat out Michigan State, UCLA and others for four-star linebacker Dylan Williams of Long Beach, Calif. 247Sports recruiting guru Steve Wiltfong submitted a crystal ball in favor of the Ducks for Williams on Thursday.

Williams ranks as the No. 17 linebacker and No. 174 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He holds offers from more than 30 schools, including Michigan State.

Williams has been a big-time target for the Spartans in the 2024 class. He took an official visit to Michigan State earlier this month, and it appeared the Spartans were in a good position to win his recruitment. So this would be a tough blow should Michigan State yet again come up just short for an elite recruit.

