4-star LB Damon Wilson names top schools

Four-star class of 2023 linebacker recruit Damon Wilson named his top five schools ahead of his final high school football season. Wilson plays for Venice High School in Venice, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher won the 8A state championship in Florida this past season. He made a clutch interception in the state title game.

Wilson has also participated on the school’s weight lifting team. Impressively, Wilson recorded 15 sacks during the 2021 high school football season and was named as the Herald-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year, per 247Sports.

Who are Wilson’s top five schools?

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Damon Wilson ranks Alabama among his top five schools. He named his top five via Instagram. The four-star linebacker has committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl on NBC. Wilson officially visited Alabama in June.

Top school: Ohio State Buckeyes

Venice defensive end Damon Wilson makes an interception in the state championship. Sarasota Herald-Tribune/ Thomas Bender

Damon Wilson visited Ohio State in April. He has the Buckeyes in his top five, and, if he committed, he would help solidify Ohio State’s class of 2023.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Had a great visit at the University of Georgia last weekend🐶 @CoachDiribe96 @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/URp0MYhbte — damonwilson (@Damon_wilson11) June 6, 2022

Damon Wilson visited Athens in June 2022. The four-star linebacker is one of the top edge rushers in his class, and the Dawgs still need to add another edge rusher this cycle. Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is a key recruiter for Wilson.

Top school: Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal is on a hot streak in recruiting. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Will Damon Wilson stay in Florida? The in-state team with the best chance to land him is Miami, who has been on a roll in recruiting. Wilson visited the Hurricanes in April.

Top school: Texas Longhorns

Could Wilson join other Texas football commits like Arch Manning? Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Damon Wilson includes Texas in his top five schools. The Longhorns are expected to have one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

