4-star LB commit will be in attendance for Grill in the Ville

Florida football is getting set to host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

One of the more notable names expected to swing through town on Saturday, July 29, is four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles out of Olney (Maryland) Good Counsel in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound defender gave Napier and Co. his word back on June 17 following an official visit with the program, choosing Florida over a top three that included the Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines.

“I went up there for my first visit and it felt like home,” Chiles told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “Just the atmosphere and culture that coach Napier had brought to the table the first time I went up there it just felt special. Then on my official (visit), just the family environment that Florida gives off… I’m just ready to bring a championship to Gainesville and be that playmaker that they were looking for.

Chiles is ranked No. 77 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 110 and 8, respectively.

