4-star LB Chris Cole commits to Georgia football

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker recruit Chris Cole has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Chris Cole has ascended up recruiting rankings throughout recent months.

Cole committed to Georgia over Virginia Tech, USC, Tennessee, Miami, and Penn State. Cole picked Georgia right after visiting Tennessee this weekend.

The four-star linebacker plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. Cole is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Virginia and the No. 56 prospect nationally. Cole is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Cole has excellent speed and is a versatile defender. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker set a school record in the 60-meter dash recently. He plays safety and wide receiver in addition to linebacker. The Salem standout is a good student. Cole has committed to playing in the 2024 Under Armour-All-America Game.

On film, Cole does a good job of driving on opposing ball carriers and is quick to diagnose plays. Cole is solid in coverage and plays well out in open space. He could be a box safety or a linebacker at the next level.

Head coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann love speed at the linebacker position. Georgia currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Chris Cole recently visited Georgia in June 2023.

The talented class of 2024 recruit committed to Georgia via the 247Sports YouTube channel.

The moment he made it official 🙌 @Chris_Cole3 Four-star LB Chris Cole committed to Georgia LIVE on the 247sports YouTube channel. FULL COMMITMENT 📺- https://t.co/rSL6N1epAv pic.twitter.com/mOqiyv33E5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2023

Georgia continues to be one of the top schools at recruiting elite linebacker talent in recent seasons.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire