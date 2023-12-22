4-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. Clatterbaugh plays high school football for Eastern View High School in Culpeper, Virginia.

The four-star ranks as the nation’s No. 285 overall player in the class of 2025. The junior linebacker received a scholarship offer from Georgia football in June 2023.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Clatterbaugh has good size. The 2025 linebacker recruit is the No. 28 player nationally at his position and the No. 7 player in Virginia in his recruiting class.

The talented linebacker considers Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Penn State to be his top five schools. We’ll provide updates on where Brett Clatterbaugh plans to play college football.

Georgia football tends to be elite at recruiting the linebacker position. The Bulldogs have produced a lot of NFL draft picks at linebacker.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire