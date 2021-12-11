4-star LB Andrew Harris picks up scholarship offer from Michigan State

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top linebackers in the 2023 class.

The Spartans have offered four-star linebacker Andrew Harris of Altamonte Springs, Fla. Harris announced the scholarship offer from Michigan State on Friday.

Harris is a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class, and ranked as the No. 6 linebacker in the class by 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the No. 86 overall player in the class.

Harris now holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

I am blessed to have received an offer from the University of Michigan State. Thank you to all the coaching staff that has helped me get here. @CoachEls_MSU @coachmill57 @Excelspeed12 @247Sports @Andrew_Ivins @PrepRedzoneFL @4_3fty40vert pic.twitter.com/Gcl0ZUzqCO — Andrew harris (@Andrew05478857) December 10, 2021

