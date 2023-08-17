4-star Jamonta Waller on Picayune football moving up, threepeat chance: 'We want to be the team to beat'

Coaches in Cody Stogner's position are supposed to have trouble motivating their teams following a perfect season. Picayune (15-0) repeated as MHSAA Class 5A champions last season with a 31-21 victory over West Point.

The Maroon Tide are 29-1 over the last two seasons, but Picayune — with the leadership of four-star edge Jamonta Waller — has a lot of motivation heading into the 2023 season. The Florida commitment leads the Maroon Tide to Class 6A under the latest MHSAA reclassification. The goal hasn't changed either; Picayune has its mind set on a three-peat.

"I think it's going to be great to show the whole state of Mississippi that we are who we really are," Waller said. "If we move up, it's still not going to change anything. It's still the same mindset.

"We like that the expectations are high. That's where we want to be we don't want to be the underdog. We want to be the team to beat."

Picayune edge rusher Jamonta Waller, seen in Ridgeland, Miss., July 21, 2023, is a member of the 2023 Dandy Dozen. Waller has committed to Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Waller is No. 2 in the 2023 Clarion Ledger Football Dandy Dozen. He is the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi and No. 6 edge rusher nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Waller is the No. 69 recruit in the Class of 2024.

Waller finished with 106 tackles, 24 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 15 games. Waller also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss among others.

Waller joins Chris Davis Jr. as Picayune's duo on this year's Dandy Dozen. However, Waller credits Dante Dowdell — a 2022 Dandy Dozen selection — for helping create a culture where players can dream bigger. Dowdell, now at Oregon, was dominant with 2,165 rushing yards and 31 TDs in 13 games.

"First it started with Dante," Waller said. "He opened the doors for a lot of us. Just seeing him do it motivated us. How he worked with last year's team to win a state championship with us. The mindset that he brought it. We're going to carry it over to this year."

Battling with Kamarion Franklin for No. 1 recruit in state

Waller continues the hype a season after Dowdell's graduation. Dowdell finished as the No. 135 recruit in the Class of 2023. Waller is in a head-to-head battle for the top recruit in the state and will likely finish top-100 nationally.

The hype surrounding Waller wasn't a surprise to Stogner.

"(It's) his relentless effort and the attitude he plays with on top of being a very good athlete," Stogner said in April. "He is a vocal and emotional leader for us. He plays with a lot of emotion. He's earned every bit off it."

Challenging Kamarion Franklin — the No. 45 overall recruit — as the No. 1 recruit in the state isn't a concern for Waller. The two defensive linemen were a handful for offensives all year. The duo combined for 30.5 sacks last season.

"The No. 1 and No. 2 between me and Kam — I feel like it's no competition," Waller said. "I feel like we both want the same thing, to be even better nationally, not just Mississippi-wise."

Waller has his eyes on much more than Mississippi. Waller is the No. 1 recruit in Florida coach Billy Napier's upcoming recruiting class. However, the Gators received six four-star commitments in June. Waller believes this could be the class to change Florida's fortunes.

"It's more to life," Waller said. "Mississippi is cool and all, but the best way to put it is I don't owe Mississippi anything. I just want to be different. Go out and see more, show other kids that you don't have to stay in-state. Nothing wrong with staying in-state but you don't have to.

"This could really be a special group especially because most of them are defensive guys. We're all hungry and have the same mindset."

