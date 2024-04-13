4-star hoops recruit Cam Scott not going to Texas after all. Will USC get a look?

Cam Scott won’t be headed to play basketball at Texas after all.

The State has confirmed that the Lexington High standout will be released out of his national letter of intent he signed in November. On3’s Jamie Shaw was the first to report the Scott news.

Scott committed to Texas back in August at a ceremony at his school and signed with the Longhorns in November.

Scott picked the Longhorns over South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi and Oregon. He said after his announcement that the Gamecocks were “No. 2 for sure.”

The 4-star prospect Scott said he called Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris and other coaches from teams in his final six about the decision.

“They were right there. Game of inches,“ Scott said of the Gamecocks shortly after his announcement to go to Texas. “It was real rough. I’m not going to lie,” Scott said. “Coach Paris wished me the best of luck. He is a great guy and they have a great staff. I still wish them the best of luck.

“I am looking forward to seeing what they do this year, and I hope they do well. They are the hometown team, but my heart just felt somewhere else.”

The Gamecocks have three scholarship spots left so it is likely USC will make another run at the Lexington guard.

Scott finished up his career as the most decorated boys basketball player in school history and helped Lexington to its first state championship since 2000. He was named SC Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year, joining Lower Richland’s Stanley Roberts (1987-88), Pinewood Prep’s Milton Jennings (2007-08) and Edisto’s Brice Johnson (2011-12) to accomplish that feat.

Scott was all-state five times and finished with a school-record 2,475 points. The 6-foot-6 Scott also holds the school record for steals in a season with 100 and single-game scoring record with 43.

Scott averaged 22 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game this season in helping Lexington to its first state championship since 2000. He had 21 points in the championship win over Byrnes.