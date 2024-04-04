4-star guard Vyctorius Miller commits to LSU men’s basketball

The LSU men’s basketball team took some significant strides in Year 2 under coach Matt McMahon, but it will be expected to take another step next season.

The Tigers are off to a good start in terms of roster construction for 2024-25, and they landed another four-star commitment in the 2024 class in Vyctorius Miller.

The four-star shooting guard hails from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, and ranks as the No. 53 player nationally according to both 247Sports’ and On3’s national rankings. LSU had a Crystal Ball projection to land Miller, but On3 had Oregon as the favorite for the blue-chip prospect, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds.

Vyctorius Miller has announced his commitment to LSU! Congrats VJ, we’re excited to see you in the SEC! 💚 @vyctorius5 pic.twitter.com/97p9pKJcr2 — AZ Compass Prep🐉 (@AZCompass_Prep) April 4, 2024

With Miller’s addition, LSU’s class now ranks 29th nationally and features three four-star recruits as forward Robert Miller and point guard Curtis Givens III have already signed.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire