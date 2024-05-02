4-star guard Vyctorius Miller signs with LSU men’s basketball

The LSU men’s basketball team and coach Matt McMahon signed their third high school commit of the 2024 cycle on Thursday.

Four-star Los Angeles guard Vyctorius Miller made things official, signing a national letter of intent with the Tigers. He was the third and final high school commit in the 2024 class to sign with LSU, joining forward Robert Miller and guard Curtis Givens III.

All three players rank in the top 100 nationally.

Miller is the highest-rated of the group. He ranks 56th nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, and he ranks as the No. 10 shooting guard in the 2024 cycle. Miller began his high school career in Chandler, Arizona, before moving to Southern California.

LSU’s recruiting class currently ranks 13th overall, per 247Sports, and it ranks 16th nationally when you include the three transfer additions so far.

