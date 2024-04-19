4-star guard Justin Pippen, son of Scottie, commits to Michigan

Justin Pippen, the star guard of prestigious Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.) and son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced on Friday that he has committed to the University of Michigan.

The four-star guard chose the Wolverines over the other six universities that offered him, including Stanford, Cal, Georgia Tech, and Texas A&M. He was named to the Los Angeles Daily News All-CIF Open Division team this year after helping the Trailblazers go 26-4.

Ranked as the No. 62 player on the 247Sports list and No. 101 on the composite ranking, Pippen had a good assist-to-turnover ratio and a bundle of steals this season, according to On3. The outlet’s reporter Collin Ginnan wrote:

“The eye test will show you a guard with good size, who is comfortable with the ball in his hands and has no trouble touching the paint. He plays aggressively, and without question deserves to be in the 2024 On3 150. Currently, he is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who needs to continue developing his scoring efficiency. That put him as a high three-star, at No. 115 in this update.”

Pippen is a very late commitment for the class of 2024, but it was much-needed for Michigan, which only had received the commitment of three-star point guard Durral Brooks prior to Pippen’s announcement.

(Sierra Canyon guard Justin Pippen (1) against Desert Mountain during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Chaparral High School. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Since appearing in the Elite Eight in 2021 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2022, the Wolverines have been unable to return to the NCAA tournament over the last two seasons. This past year, they posted a record of 8-24.

The program is hoping Pippen can help prop them up in the coming years.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports