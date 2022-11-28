4-star Grayson athlete Kylan Fox sets commitment date

Four-star athlete Kylan Fox has set his commitment date for Dec. 17. Fox, a member of the class of 2024, has recent scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Fox plays high school football for Georgia powerhouse Grayson High School. The junior recently visited Athens on June 16. The four-star athlete has also taken recent visits to Clemson, Alabama, Louisville, and NC State.

Georgia football already has a commitment from Landen Thomas, who is the top-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, but the Dawgs utilize the tight end position very heavily.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete primarily plays tight end and edge rusher for Grayson. Kylan Fox shows good bend as an edge rusher. As a tight end, Fox blocks well, which is something Georgia expects out of its tight ends. Additionally, the four-star athlete racks up yards after the catch.

It will be interesting to see which position Fox plays at the next level. He has the tools to succeed as a pass rusher and as a tight end.

Kylan Fox is ranked as the No. 192 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 24 athlete. Fox is the No. 29 player in Georgia, which is stacked with top-notch talent in the junior class.

Fox announced his commitment date via Twitter:

More Football!

4-star DL Daevin Hobbs makes commitment UGA football in top schools for No. 2 class of 2024 safety Watch: former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb scores game-winning TD Georgia finishes another season undefeated after beating Tech Watch: Brock Bowers makes insane TD grab

List

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released following final week of regular season

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire