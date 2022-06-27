4-star Georgia target Grayson Howard makes commitment

Breaking News:

Four-star 2023 linebacker Grayson Howard has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks over Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Howard, out of Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Fla., is rated as the No. 17 linebacker, the No. 50 player in the state of Florida and the No 249 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. 

Former Georgia defensive assistant Shane Beamer has brought in a talented player in Howard as the rebuild in Columbia continues.

The Gamecock’s class sits ranked 33rd in the nation behind Georgia at No. 7.

