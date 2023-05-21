4-star Georgia safety includes LSU in top 9

Coach Brian Kelly continues to make the secondary a priority in the 2024 recruiting class.

On Saturday, The Tigers made the cut for four-star Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside safety Ricardo Jones. He trimmed his list to nine schools, which include Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas, LSU, Texas and South Carolina.

Jones picked up an LSU offer back in January, though he hasn’t been on campus for a visit yet. He described the program as “DBU” to On3’s Hayes Fawcett when he announced his top nine.

On3 ranks Jones as the No. 122 national player in its industry consensus rankings, as well as the No. 10 safety.

He currently has no Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports, but On3 has Auburn in the lead at 30.9%, followed by Tennessee (20.5%) and Florida State (11.9%).

