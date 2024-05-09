4-star Georgia QB commit recruits 5-star LB to join him at UGA

Four-star Georgia Bulldogs quarterback commit Ryan Montgomery is putting in work on the recruiting trail for the Dawgs. Montgomery is trying to help Georgia build up its class of 2025 recruiting class.

He most recently recruited five-star linebacker recruit Zayden Walker. Walker, who is the No. 9 recruit in the country and the No. 1 linebacker, recently named his top four schools of Georgia, Miami, Penn State and South Carolina. Walker plans to announce his commitment on July 5.

Walker plays high school football for Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has excellent speed and also participates in high school basketball. Walker plays running back in addition to linebacker.

“Come home,” said Ryan Montgomery in social media post to Walker. Georgia does not need much help at recruiting linebackers. The Bulldogs have landed numerous elite linebacker prospects over the past two cycles and are looking to sign more top linebackers again in 2025.

Montgomery has emerged as a leader of Georgia’s recruiting class and will be a strong advocate for the Bulldogs moving forward.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire