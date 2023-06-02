4-star Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard taking official visit to Athens

Elite safety recruit Peyton Woodyard is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Woodyard made his decision to commit to the Dawgs back in January.

Peyton Woodyard, who is a member of the class of 2024, plays high school football for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. St. John Bosco beat national powerhouse Mater Dei during the 2022 high school season to win a division title.

Georgia football is off to an excellent start with recruits in the rising senior class. Kirby Smart and company have commitments from 16 players in the class of 2024. Georgia has the top-ranked class of 2024 in the country.

Georgia is expected to sign a loaded group at the safety position. Georgia currently holds commitments from three safeties ranked in the top six players at their position. Additionally, Georgia is looking to add a commitment from another top tier safety in Buford High School’s KJ Bolden.

Could Georgia sign four of the top safety recruits? Or would that be too crowded of a signing class? The Bulldogs could try playing KJ Bolden, who is a versatile athlete, at another position.

Woodyard is considered a four-star recruit. The elite safety is the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is the seventh-ranked recruit in California.

Peyton Woodyard will likely be recruiting other top uncommitted prospects while he visits Georgia on June 2-4.

Woodyard announced his plans to take an official visit to Georgia football via Twitter:

