4-star Georgia commit Kristopher Jones out with injury

Four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones recently visited the University of Georgia for the South Carolina game. Jones, who committed to Georgia in July, has a torn ligament in his toe and needs surgery, which he is expected to have in two weeks, per DawgNation.

It is unclear when Jones will be able to return to the football field. Last week, Jones was able to play in the first half. He recorded three tackles and a rushing touchdown, but was unable to return in the second half.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker plays high school football for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia. Jones is rated as the No. 9 linebacker, the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 133 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Jones is a key piece of Georgia’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have a stout group of linebacker commitments in the class of 2024 including one from five-star Justin Williams.

Jones is expected to enroll early at Georgia.

