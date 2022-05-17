4-star Georgia CB commit Marcus Washington reclassifies, will enroll with 2022 class

Georgia finished the 2022 recruiting cycle with the nation’s No. 3 class, trailing only Texas A&M and Alabama. However, Georgia was apparently not done yet with its 2022 class.

4-star cornerback Marcus Washington Jr., who committed to Georgia as a member of the 2023 class, has reclassified and will skip his senior season at Grovetown High School in Grovetown, Georgia.

He will enroll at UGA as a member of the 2022 class in a few short weeks following graduation along with the rest of Georgia’s signing class who are yet to enroll.

“I just wanted to get there to that amazing program they have and just continue to build on that relationship with the coaching staff. I am just ready to be a part of it because it is an amazing thing going on up there,” Washington told Dawgs247. “I can train and develop right now, who would not want to be a part of that?”

18 members of Georgia’s 2022 class enrolled early, leaving 12 – including Washington – set to enroll shortly.

Washington ranked as the nation’s No. 69 overall player and No. 8 ranked cornerback for the class of 2023.

Georgia signed maybe the greatest class of defensive backs ever, and with the commitment of Washington, it got even better. Georgia’s incoming defensive backs include:

5-star ATH Malaki Starks (enrolled early)

5-star CB Daylen Everette (enrolled early)

5-star CB Jaheim Singletary

4-star CB Julian Humphrey

4-star S JaCorey Thomas (enrolled early)

4-star CB Marcus Washington