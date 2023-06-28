This 4-star Florida football offensive lineman target just set his recruitment date

Florida football target Fletcher Westphal, a four-star offensive lineman out of Leesburg (Virginia) Tuscarora announced his commitment date on Twitter Wednesday just before noon EDT. The 6-foot-8.5-inch, 335-pound behemoth will make his final decision on Saturday, July 10 according to the tweet posted on his personal account.

Over a month ago, the coveted lineman included the Orange and Blue among his top five preferred collegiate destinations, which also included the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Old Dominion State product made his third stop in Gainesville on the weekend of June 16, which gave him an in-depth look at the program from the inside out. Prior to that visit, Westphal swung through campus in the middle of May, which also piqued his interest in the Orange and Blue.

“They have like five O-line coaches there,” he told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. “I really like how coach (Billy) Napier runs it with the O-line there, how much he focuses on the O-line development at Florida.”

Westphal is ranked No. 290 overall and No. 25 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 258 and 19, respectively. The race for his talents is wide open according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, with Clemson in the lead with a 14.6% chance of landing him, followed by Georgia (11.2%), Arkansas (9.6%) and the Maryland Terrapins (5.7%).

More Football!

Florida football named top 5 for blue-chip TE, commitment date set Gators crack top 20 in PFF preseason college football rankings This 4-star CB is headed back to the Swamp for another visit Florida earns commitment from 4-star WR out of IMG Academy Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 best true freshmen

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire