4-star Elba running back announces college commitment flip

ELBA, Ala (WDHN) — Elba High School running back Alvin Henderson, a highly regarded national prospect for the past two seasons, confirmed he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn.

Henderson made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, I have decided to flip my commitment to Auburn University,” Henderson wrote. “I’m staying home.”

The Elba native made his initial commitment to Penn State in April of this year after choosing between Auburn, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, and Oregon.

He currently ranks as the No. 10 prospect in Alabama’s Class of 2025. In 2023, he accumulated 4,217 all-purpose yards with 68 touchdowns.

