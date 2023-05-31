4-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu includes Oklahoma Sooners in top 9
Though it appears the Oklahoma Sooners have narrowed down their targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle, don’t rule out the pursuit of a name or two that hasn’t been top of mind.
So that’s why we’re taking a look at Zina Umeozulu, a four-star EDGE rusher in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Umeozulu included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top nine schools as he narrows his recruitment.
He’s the No. 11 EDGE in the 247Sports composite rankings and a consensus top 200 prospect.
The Sooners were listed alongside Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, SMU, Miami, Georgia, and LSU.
Umeozulu plays his high school ball at Allen and is a former teammate of 2024 quarterback commit Michael Hawkins and 2025 TE target Davon Mitchell.
“I really like coach Venables and how he is a defensive minded head coach and love the way he is running their program,” Umeozulu told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “I enjoy talking with all the coaches.”
Zina Umeozulu’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s recruiting prediction machine puts the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners out front
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
52
9
9
Rivals
4
169
10
33
247Sports
4
—
16
43
247 Composite
4
141
11
25
On3 Recruiting
4
192
15
41
On3 Industry
4
194
13
38
Vitals
Hometown
Allen, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
221
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 4 2021
Official visit on June 16, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Texas
Texas A&M
LSU
Oregon
Miami
Baylor
Florida State
SMU
TCU
UTSA
BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zina Umeozulu is down to 9️⃣ Schools!
The 6’5 230 EDGE from Allen, TX is ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in Texas
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/2JKxjeDTPN pic.twitter.com/aba2oKyCIC
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023
