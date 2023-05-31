4-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu includes Oklahoma Sooners in top 9

Though it appears the Oklahoma Sooners have narrowed down their targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle, don’t rule out the pursuit of a name or two that hasn’t been top of mind.

So that’s why we’re taking a look at Zina Umeozulu, a four-star EDGE rusher in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Umeozulu included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top nine schools as he narrows his recruitment.

He’s the No. 11 EDGE in the 247Sports composite rankings and a consensus top 200 prospect.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Sooners were listed alongside Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, SMU, Miami, Georgia, and LSU.

Umeozulu plays his high school ball at Allen and is a former teammate of 2024 quarterback commit Michael Hawkins and 2025 TE target Davon Mitchell.

“I really like coach Venables and how he is a defensive minded head coach and love the way he is running their program,” Umeozulu told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “I enjoy talking with all the coaches.”

Zina Umeozulu’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s recruiting prediction machine puts the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners out front

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 52 9 9 Rivals 4 169 10 33 247Sports 4 — 16 43 247 Composite 4 141 11 25 On3 Recruiting 4 192 15 41 On3 Industry 4 194 13 38

Advertisement

Vitals

Hometown Allen, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-4 Weight 221

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 4 2021

Official visit on June 16, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zina Umeozulu is down to 9️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 230 EDGE from Allen, TX is ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in Texas Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/2JKxjeDTPN pic.twitter.com/aba2oKyCIC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire