4-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain schedules official visit to Tennessee

Four-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain has scheduled an official visit to Tennessee on June 23.

The 6-foot-5.5, 237-pound edge rusher is from Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fountain is the No. 337 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 26 edge rusher and No. 44 player in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team 6-2A All-Region honors and was a Georgia All-State honorable mention last season. Fountain finished his junior season with 56 total tackles, eight quarterback hurries, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

Fountain made an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Oct. 15 when the Vols upset Alabama, 52-49. Tennessee offered a scholarship to Fountain on Oct. 29, 2021.

More Recruiting!

Vols make top-eight for 4-star tight end Brady Prieskorn Tennessee makes top 10 for 4-star offensive tackle Marques Easley Vols make top-10 for All-American offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis Vols make top-12 for All-American cornerback Marcelles Williams 4-star linebacker D'Angelo Barber visits Tennessee

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire