4-star edge rusher Julius Holly announces commitment date

Four-star edge rusher Julius Holly plans to announce his commitment on June 29. Holly, who is a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The talented pass rusher is deciding among Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Michigan. Holly has taken official visits to all four of his top schools ahead of his June commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher is ranked as the No. 300 recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. Holly is the No. 22 edge prospect in the country and the No. 38 recruit in Georgia.

The four-star recorded 57 tackles and eight sacks last season. Holly has good athleticism and also plays basketball.

Georgia recently extended a scholarship offer to the talented Alpharetta product. Holly checked out the University of Georgia on June 14.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation and the second-ranked class in the SEC. Georgia is projected to land a commitment from the top edge rusher in the class of 2025.

