4-star edge rusher Jordan Ross names top schools

Pass rusher Jordan Ross is close to being ranked as a five-star recruit. Ross is ranked as the No. 38 recruit in the nation, per the 247Sports composite.

Jordan Ross plays for Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Vestavia Hills is located south of Birmingham.

Jordan Ross is rated as a four-star recruit. He’s considered the fifth-ranked edge rusher in the country and the fourth-ranked recruit in Alabama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ross’ top schools are Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, USC, LSU, and Texas. Georgia and Tennessee were two of the earlier college football programs to show interest in Jordan Ross.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass rusher also plays basketball. Ross has good closing speed, quick acceleration and frequently pressures opposing quarterbacks. The four-star pass rusher should continue to improve his strength. Ross is good at quickly diagnosing plays.

Ross plans to visit Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida this June. The talented edge rusher has shot up recruiting rankings over the past year.

Georgia currently holds 15 commitments in the class of 2024. None of Georgia’s commitments are edge rushers, so the Dawgs are still looking for a few recruits at that position.

Advertisement

The Vestavia Hills standout announced his top schools via Twitter:

More!

Highlights of Georgia's new 4-star TE commit Jaden Reddell Georgia–Florida game staying in Jacksonville through 2025 Twitter reacts: Georgia's No. 1 ranked class adds another highly ranked commit 4-star TE Jaden Reddell commits to Georgia football

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire