4-star edge rusher Bai Jobe names top schools

Four-star edge rusher Bai Jobe has named his top eight schools. Jobe is a member of the class of 2023. The rising senior plays high school football for Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma.

Norman is home to the Oklahoma Sooners, so it will be interesting to see if any of Jobe’s top schools can lure him away from his hometown. Jobe is the second-ranked recruit in Oklahoma and the No. 10 edge rusher in the country. The four-star is the No. 118 recruit in the country.

Bai Jobe considers Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Miami, Baylor, and Texas A&M to be his top eight schools. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher also plays basketball.

Jobe is still adding to his frame, but he is an explosive athlete. He has an excellent first step. Jobe is very versatile and also plays wide receiver.

The four-star pass rusher has taken recent visits to Georgia, Baylor, Vanderbilt, and Alabama. He has June visits scheduled for Vanderbilt and Michigan State.

The Community Christian School star named his top schools via Twitter:

