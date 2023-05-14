4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller puts Auburn in top 10

The Auburn Tigers have made the cut for one of the top edge rushers in the country.

Jamonta Waller announced his top 10 schools Saturday on Twitter and the four-star prospect included Auburn. They will be battling Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina for him.

Waller visited Auburn on March 24 and is set to return to the Plains on June 2 for an official visit. He also has official visits scheduled to Penn State (June 9), Florida (June 16) and Georgia (June 23).

The Picayune, Mississippi native has already visited Ole Miss four times and it will be tough for Auburn or anyone else to pull him away from the in-state program.

He is the No. 102 overall player and No. 9 edge rusher in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Mississippi.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is coming off a dominant junior season for Picayune Memorial High School. He made 106 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hurries in 15 games.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 LB Jamonta Waller is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 230 LB from Picayune, MS is ranked as a Top 80 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Y66VWatysK pic.twitter.com/lGCvGvhHPq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire