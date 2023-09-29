4-star EDGE gets offer from Michigan State football
Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has extended the latest offer to a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The Spartans have extended an offer Bryce Davis, a 4-star edge from North Carolina, ranking in the top-50 of the 2024 recruiting class.
Davis is now up to 25 offers so far, with more surely coming.
Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from The Michigan State University🟢⚪️@lino_lupinetti @Coach_Diron @grimsleyfb @_DSturdivant @ChadSimmons_ @DonCallahanIC @RivalsFriedman #AGTG pic.twitter.com/hI1oRREz3d
— Bryce Davis (@BryceDavis45) September 28, 2023
