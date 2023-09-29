4-star EDGE gets offer from Michigan State football

Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has extended the latest offer to a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The Spartans have extended an offer Bryce Davis, a 4-star edge from North Carolina, ranking in the top-50 of the 2024 recruiting class.

Davis is now up to 25 offers so far, with more surely coming.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire