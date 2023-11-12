4-star edge defender Jamonta Waller flips from Florida to Auburn football

Auburn football is now up to three commitments from top-75 players in the Class of 2024.

The Tigers landed a pledge Saturday from four-star edge defender Jamonta Waller, who had been committed to Florida and coach Billy Napier since June. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Waller is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 6 senior recruit at his position in the country.

Waller, who attends Picayune Memorial High School in Picayune, Mississippi, joins a Class of 2024 for Auburn that already includes five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson, five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick and four-star quarterback Walker White, among others.

Before committing to Florida in June, Waller put out his top 10 schools through On3's Hayes Fawcett on May 13. The list included Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

BACKUP QB: Auburn football's Holden Geriner making strides in background, had 'one heck of a week'

BASKETBALL RECRUITING: Auburn adds commitment from 4-star forward Jahki Howard in Class of 2024

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: Jamonta Waller flips to Tigers from UF