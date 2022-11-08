4-star EDGE Colton Vasek flips commitment to the Texas Longhorns

The Oklahoma Sooners crushed it on the recruiting trail over the summer. Pulling in commitments from across the country and raising their recruiting ranking into the top five of the 2023 class.

That 2023 class took a hit on Tuesday as four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to the Texas Longhorns.

Vasek, a native of Austin and son of a former Texas player, made the decision after being committed since the first of August.

“I’ve grown up a UT fan my entire life,” Vasek told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. “When I went to go see the OU vs. Texas game as an OU recruit, it just really didn’t feel right to me at all. Deep down, I wanted to be playing for the team wearing burnt orange.”

It was a surprise commitment at the time, given his roots in Austin and affinity for the program since his childhood. Ultimately the allure of the team he grew up with was too much to resist, as the Longhorns steal a key commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners.

The writing was on the wall yesterday when OU Insider and 247Sports’ Parker Thune issued a crystal ball prediction sending Vasek to the Longhorns and today’s decision made that a reality.

Oklahoma now turns their attention to four-star edge rusher Tausili Akana to replace Vasek. The Sooners were recently included in Akana’s top 10.

