4-Star EDGE C.J. Nickson commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners 2025 recruiting class is coming together as we reach the middle of the summer, less than six months away from the early signing period. After adding a pair of four-star wide receivers over the last week, it’s the defense’s turn. Four-star defensive end C.J. Nickson committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nickson chose the Sooners over Bedlam rivals Oklahoma State. He’s a legit two-sport star who will also play basketball for Porter Moser and the Men’s Hoops squad.

ESPN and 247Sports consider Nickson a top-100 prospect in the 2025 class and consider the Weatherford, Oklahoma native the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma.

With his ability on the hardwood, Nickson flashes elite athleticism and playmaking off the edge.

Here’s what we had to say about Nickson back in April.

His length is a problem for offensive tackles and he has the quickness and agility to be a plus pass rusher at the collegiate level. He plays both ways for Weatherford, also starring at wide receiver, where he racked up 604 yards and eight touchdowns on 36 receptions in 2023. – Williams, Sooners Wire

The Sooners are building a blue-chip defensive front and the edge group Miguel Chavis is putting together added a difference-maker in C.J. Nickson.

Nickson joins a defensive line class that includes defensive tackles Ka'Mori Moore and Trent Wilson and defensive end Alexander Shieldknight. The Sooners are still working to add a four-star defensive end from North Dakota, Kade Pietrzak.

With 18 commitments in the cycle, the Sooners now have the No. 5 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire