This 4-star DT recruit from Florida has over 60 college offers

Long underrated and overlooked, defensive tackles are now considered a premium position for the modern game. Programs that recognize how valuable interior pressure can be are taking advantage and pumping up their recruiting efforts at this position.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the popularity of Jones (Fla.) four-star defensive tackle D’Antre Robinson, who already has offers from an incredible 61 programs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The full list is as follows: Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Colorado, UConn, ECU, FIU, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Grambling State, Howard, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Missouri State, NC State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Troy, UAB, UCF, USC, USF, UT Martin, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, and Alabama State.

That’s a ton of competition. However, according to Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director at Rivals, Texas is way out in front.

“A top 10 of Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Colorado, Texas A&M and Florida has emerged for the four-star defensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Jones but it feels like the Longhorns are way out in front for his commitment.”

That aligns with On3’s prediction model, which has the Longhorns as the heavy favorite to get his commitment at 94%.

Advertisement

Robinson (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) is ranked 36th among defensive linemen, No. 50 overall in Florida and No. 353 nationally in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

More football stories

Miami (FL) gets surprise commitment from 5-star WR

Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names top 8 schools

Story originally appeared on High School Sports