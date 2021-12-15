4-Star DT Alex VanSumeren signs NLI to Michigan State football
The onetime Michigan commit has officially completed his flip, signing his NLI to play for the Michigan State Spartans. Coming into the day as the highest-ranked commit in the class, Alex VanSumeren will be a Spartan.
After his decommitment from Michigan, the Spartans coaching staff had to fend off other possible suitors including Penn State, Northwestern, Texas A&M, Alabama and Clemson.
https://twitter.com/MSU_Football/status/1471136960693497860?s=20
Player Profile
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’3″/300 pounds
Hometown: Essexville, Michigan
High School: Garber High School
247Sports Composite ranking: 4-Star, No. 187 nationally
Analysis: AVS is going to be a force on the defensive line. Someone who can plug several gaps, halting the run game, with the speed to get after the quarterback. A high-motor player, AVS will be working hard year-round and will have the ability to work his way into the rotation as a freshman.
