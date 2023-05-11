4-star DL Xadavien Sims puts Oregon in top 5, announces commitment date

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks will know in a matter of days whether or not they will be adding an elite defensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced his top 5 schools and revealed that he will make his commitment on May 20. The Ducks are joined by schools like Michigan State, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma in the running to land Sims.

According to 247Sports, Sims is rated as the No. 121 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 16 defensive lineman. He took a visit to Oregon back in April after getting offered by the Ducks in January of 2023.

Xadavien Sims Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

92

OK

DL

247Sports Composite

4

0.9263

OK

DL

Rivals

4

5.9

OK

DL

ESPN

4

81

OK

DL

On3 Recruiting

3

N/A

OK

DL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

275 pounds

Hometown

Durant, Oklahoma

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on January 13, 2023

  • Visited Oregon on April 23, 2023

Visit Photos

Top Schools

Highlights

