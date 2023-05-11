4-star DL Xadavien Sims puts Oregon in top 5, announces commitment date

The Oregon Ducks will know in a matter of days whether or not they will be adding an elite defensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced his top 5 schools and revealed that he will make his commitment on May 20. The Ducks are joined by schools like Michigan State, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma in the running to land Sims.

According to 247Sports, Sims is rated as the No. 121 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 16 defensive lineman. He took a visit to Oregon back in April after getting offered by the Ducks in January of 2023.

Xadavien Sims Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Top 5️⃣. I will be announcing my decision live at @C4SportOklahoma pro day on may 20th!! pic.twitter.com/BTisuitrAA — Xadavien Sims🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@XadavienS) May 10, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 OK DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9263 OK DL Rivals 4 5.9 OK DL ESPN 4 81 OK DL On3 Recruiting 3 N/A OK DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 275 pounds Hometown Durant, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Line Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 13, 2023

Visited Oregon on April 23, 2023

Visit Photos

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan State Spartans

Vanderbilt Commodores

TCU Horned Frogs

Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire