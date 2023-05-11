4-star DL Xadavien Sims puts Oregon in top 5, announces commitment date
The Oregon Ducks will know in a matter of days whether or not they will be adding an elite defensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class.
On Wednesday, 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced his top 5 schools and revealed that he will make his commitment on May 20. The Ducks are joined by schools like Michigan State, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma in the running to land Sims.
According to 247Sports, Sims is rated as the No. 121 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 16 defensive lineman. He took a visit to Oregon back in April after getting offered by the Ducks in January of 2023.
Xadavien Sims Recruiting Profile
Top 5️⃣. I will be announcing my decision live at @C4SportOklahoma pro day on may 20th!! pic.twitter.com/BTisuitrAA
— Xadavien Sims🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@XadavienS) May 10, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
92
OK
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9263
OK
DL
Rivals
4
5.9
OK
DL
ESPN
4
81
OK
DL
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
OK
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
275 pounds
Hometown
Durant, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on January 13, 2023
Visited Oregon on April 23, 2023
Visit Photos
#ScoDucks 🫶🏽🦆 pic.twitter.com/n3aOLu7Hg9
— Xadavien Sims🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@XadavienS) April 23, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan State Spartans
Vanderbilt Commodores
Highlights