4-star DL Vic Burley commits to Clemson over MSU, Georgia, Tennessee

For the second time this week, Michigan State came up short against in Clemson in a notable recruiting battle.

Four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley announced on Wednesday that he’ll be committing to Clemson. Burley chose the Tigers over Michigan State, Georgia and Tennessee.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ defensive lineman Vic Burley has committed to Dabo Swinney and @ClemsonFB 🐅 The Tigers are now at No. 4 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings 🔥@Clemson247 x @VictorBurley2 pic.twitter.com/WhvMDclGZ9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 15, 2022

Burley is listed as the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. Burley had taken an official visit to Michigan State two weeks ago, and appeared to be very much interested in the Spartans but it was Clemson who won the recruiting battle in the end.

Earlier this week, four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson also committed to Clemson over the Spartans. Both players are from Georgia so location could have been a factor in their decisions as well.

