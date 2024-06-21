4-star DL Trajen Odom sets commitment date, Oregon football seen as front-runner

The Oregon Ducks are having a big month in the recruiting world, hosting a long list of blue-chips and 5-star visitors on campus for both official and unofficial visits.

We’ve seen a couple of commitments come from that, but there is a good chance that we see many more announced in Oregon’s favor in the near future.

One of those commitments could come from 4-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom, who revealed on Thursday that he would be announcing his decision on June 28, a week from today.

Odom was in Eugene for an official visit last weekend, and the Ducks are currently thought of as the favorite to land him.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Odom is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 283 overall player and No. 31 defensive lineman in the 2025 class. We will see if he joins the Ducks in a matter of days.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire