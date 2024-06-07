4-star DL Trajen Odom puts Oregon football among top schools

The Oregon Ducks are starting to trend for a blue-chip defensive lineman in the class of 2025 after a recent visit to Eugene.

On Thursday, 4-star DL Trajen Odom announced that he was narrowing his recruitment down to six schools, and the Ducks were among them. Oregon is joined by Ohio State, USC, Colorado, Georgia, and UCLA.

Odom is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 238 overall player and No. 31 defensive lineman in the 2025 class. He has taken multiple visits to Oregon before, and will be returning this summer for an official visit.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 23 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but they will have a huge month in June with over 30 official visits lined up with some of the best players in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire