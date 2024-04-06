4-Star DL and Texas A&M commit Landon Rink has moves up in ESPN's 2025 rankings

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class improved on Wednesday after receiving a big-time commitment from 2025 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, a Texas Longhorns legacy who didn't even include his Father's alma mater in his final group.

Choosing the Aggies over Oklahoma on Ohio State, Rink is a rising prospect in the defensive trenches. He is coming off of one of the best high school seasons nationally during his 2023 junior campaign at Cy-Fair HS, recording 70 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles on the year.

A constant terror for opposing quarterbacks, Rink's recent announcement that he has canceled any future visit outside of his official visit to College Station this summer proves that head coach Mike Elko and new defensive line coach Tony Jerod-Eddie are the right men to help Rink reach his full potential once he enters the program.

Recruiting-wise, ESPN's latest defensive line rankings in the 2025 cycle have moved Rink up to the No. 10 spot, making him the No. 1 defensive lineman in Texas.

15 sacks is impressive on its face, but 30(!) tackles for loss is beyond elite and should have every Aggie excited about what this young man can do for the Maroon & White as soon as the 2025 season.

