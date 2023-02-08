This 4-star DL received an offer from Florida, eyes March visit

The NCAA college football recruiting dead period is still in effect but that has not slowed down Billy Napier and the Florida Gators when it comes to handing out scholarships.

On Tuesday, the team extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman De'Myrion Johnson out of New Iberia (Louisiana) Westgate. It was a big deal for the 6-foot-3-inch, 280-pound high school junior who gushed over the offer to Gators Online’s Corey Bender.

“It’s big, man… a dream come true. I like the new culture coach Billy (Napier) is building down there.”

Florida is the first Southeastern Conference East Division team to break the ice with Johnson thanks in large part to UF cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who spearheaded the Orange and Blue’s efforts. He told Gators Online that he plans to visit sometime during March but still needs to work out the details with his family.

The coveted defensive lineman listed the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns as the favorites for his commitment back in August. The Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan State Spartans, among other schools, have also extended offers and are currently in the mix.

Johnson is ranked No. 262 overall and No. 27 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 275 and 23, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has LSU practically a lock for his signature with a 99.1% chance of landing him.

More Football!

Where Florida football lands in updated all-time win percentage rankings Top-100 DB from IMG Academy hoping to visit Florida in spring Florida commit and target among ESPN's 2024 recruits to watch Napier speaks about bringing in transfer QB Graham Mertz Florida outside the top 100 in SP+ returning production rankings for 2023

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire