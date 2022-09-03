4-star DL A’mauri Washington announces surprise commitment to Oregon
There were arguably bigger things on the mind of Oregon Duck fans on the Friday night before the season-opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, a surprise commitment is never a bad thing to get.
On Friday night, 4-star DL A’mauri Washington announced that he would be committing to the Ducks. Washington, the No. 24 DL and No. 159 overall player in the 2023 class, announced his commitment following his game on Friday night.
Washington had previously announced that he would make his commitment on September 6.
The Ducks continue to build their 2023 class, and while the focus is currently on Georgia and how they might stop the Bulldogs on Saturday, it’s nice to see the future keep growing.
Film
A’mauri Washington’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
110
AZ
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
AZ
DL
ESPN
4
82
AZ
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
68
AZ
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9495
AZ
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Chandler, Arizona
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
295 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
July 1 – Narrowed his list from six to four. He eliminated Ohio State and Michigan State and will choose among Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU.
September 2 — Announced commitment to Oregon Ducks
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Florida Gators
Oklahoma Sooners
LSU Tigers
Chandler (Ariz.) four star defensive tackle A’mauri Washington has committed to #Oregon after the #honorbowl https://t.co/hNJkxL5blM @DuckTerritory pic.twitter.com/NTFmUdlWY4
— Blair Angulo (@bangulo) September 3, 2022