4-star DL A’mauri Washington announces surprise commitment to Oregon

There were arguably bigger things on the mind of Oregon Duck fans on the Friday night before the season-opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, a surprise commitment is never a bad thing to get.

On Friday night, 4-star DL A’mauri Washington announced that he would be committing to the Ducks. Washington, the No. 24 DL and No. 159 overall player in the 2023 class, announced his commitment following his game on Friday night.

Washington had previously announced that he would make his commitment on September 6.

The Ducks continue to build their 2023 class, and while the focus is currently on Georgia and how they might stop the Bulldogs on Saturday, it’s nice to see the future keep growing.

A’mauri Washington’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 110 AZ DL Rivals 4 5.8 AZ DL ESPN 4 82 AZ DL On3 Recruiting 4 68 AZ DL 247 Composite 4 0.9495 AZ DL

Vitals

Hometown Chandler, Arizona Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 295 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

July 1 – Narrowed his list from six to four. He eliminated Ohio State and Michigan State and will choose among Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU.

September 2 — Announced commitment to Oregon Ducks

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

Oklahoma Sooners

LSU Tigers

