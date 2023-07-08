4-star DL Malik Blocton announces commitment to Auburn football and coach Hugh Freeze

AUBURN — Auburn football is beginning to build the trenches.

Malik Blocton, a four-star defensive lineman from Pike Road High School just outside of Montgomery, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. He's the first lineman on either side of the ball in the Class of 2024 to pledge to Auburn.

Blocton's commitment was streamed live by Auburn Live.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Blocton is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 423 overall player in the class and the 43rd-best defensive lineman. He's also tabbed as the No. 24 recruit in Alabama. His 247Sports profile has defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett listed as his primary recruiter and safeties coach Zac Etheridge as his secondary recruiter.

Blocton, who is the younger brother of current Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris, is the seventh composite four-star recruit to commit to the Tigers in the Class of 2024, joining QB Walker White, RB J'Marion Burnette, edge Joseph Phillips, safety Kensley Faustin and cornerbacks A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis.

