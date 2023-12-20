4-star DL Malik Blocton signs letter of intent with Auburn

Malik Blocton is Auburn’s first signee of the 2024 recruiting class, with Auburn announcing he had signed his national letter of intent Wednesday morning.

He is coming off of a dominant senior season for Pike Road, where he recorded 118 tackles, 30 tackles for a loss, 14.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hurries in 14 games. The younger brother of former Auburn star Marcus Harris, Blocton held his signing ceremony on Dec. 11 but couldn’t officially sign until the early signing period opened on Wednesday.

He is the No. 411 overall player and No. 46 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 23 player from Alabama.

At 6-foo4-4 and 275-pounds he has the size and strength to play along the interior of the defensive line for Jeremy Garrett but also has the athleticism and speed to line up at defensive end. With Auburn lacking numbers across the defensive line, that versatility is key and could lead to some early playing time, even though it is tough for true freshmen to play along the lines.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire